49-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle near downtown connector

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
APD said at 6:39 a.m., officers were called to a person down near Interstate 75/85 southbound & Interstate 20 westbound.
The 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA police lieutenant arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from elderly person
- Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith has died
- Tree topper? Owl lands on top of Christmas tree inside historic GA mansion
The investigation indicates the victim’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Atlanta investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group