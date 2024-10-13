49-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle near downtown connector

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APD said at 6:39 a.m., officers were called to a person down near Interstate 75/85 southbound & Interstate 20 westbound.

The 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation indicates the victim’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Atlanta investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group