Tree topper? Owl lands on top of Christmas tree inside historic GA mansion

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — ‘Owl’ aboard! A yuletide guest was found sitting on top of a Christmas tree inside a Georgia mansion.

On Saturday morning, Bibb County Animal Enforcement Ofc. Rebecca Galeazzo rescued an owl.

According to officials, the owl flew into the Hay House through an open window. The Hay House is in Macon and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1974. The house itself contains more than 18,000 square feet in 24 principal rooms.

The bird landed on a stored Christmas tree at the historic mansion.

Fortunately, the owl was unharmed as it was released off the balcony. Officials said it perched nearby in a magnolia tree.

If you ever see an owl:

Remember to keep your distance

Don’t feed the owl

Don’t handle injured owls

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said if you find an injured or orphaned bird contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Some options in Atlanta include Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort (AWARE Wildlife Center) at 678-418-1111 or The Chattahoochee Nature Center at 770- 992-2055 ext. 239.

