Bank robber hands teller note before running away with cash in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a bank robbery.

LaGrange police responded to the robbery at Synovus Bank on Saturday at Northwood Greenwood Street just before 10 a.m.

Officials said the suspect walked inside the bank, approached the teller with a note, and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white man, 45 to 50 years old. He’s six feet tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He was wearing a baseball hat, a medical-type face mask, sunglasses, gloves, a blue button-down shirt, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information can call the LaGrange Police Department or Det. A. Blane at 706-883-2603. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

