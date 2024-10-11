Parents want answers after preschooler came home with ‘special sticker’ that was sleep aid

HOUSTON — Parents in Texas are demanding action after accusations surfaced that preschool employees at a Houston school gave their four-year-old children sleep aid patches containing melatonin. An investigation is currently underway following these allegations.

Channel 2 Action News learned that the incident involved preschool teachers reportedly giving children “special stickers” believed to contain sleeping aids.

“I had straight anxiety just thinking about what’s going on with the school,” said Luviano.

Luviano recounted an incident last month when her four-year-old daughter returned home with a sticker featuring a starry night design.

Curiosity led Luviano and her husband to inquire further.

“It caught my and dad’s attention. And we asked, what did you say? And she said it’s a sleeping sticker. And I asked her, where do you get this? She’s like, Well, my teacher gives it to me for sleeping time,” Luviano said.

Realizing the possible implications, Luviano went to the school the next day to report her concerns. However, she felt her concerns weren’t immediately taken seriously.

“They said they were going to keep up with us, that they’re here for us. Two days later, she calls back. The teacher’s still there,” said Luviano.

The school district confirmed to KTRK, Channel 2′s ABC affiliate in Houston, that staff involved were removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave, as the Spring ISD Police Department conducts an ongoing investigation.

In a statement, the district assured that they take allegations of misconduct seriously, pledging to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

“We send our kids to school knowing that our kids are going to be safe here. We trust our teachers. For that to happen. That’s unacceptable,” Luviano said.

