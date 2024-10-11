Atlanta rap icon T.I. announces he’s retiring from performing later this year

ATLANTA — Atlanta rap icon T.I. has announced that he’s hanging up his microphone and retiring from performing.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, made the announcement during an appearance on 96.1 The Beat on Thursday afternoon.

He said that 96.1 The Beat’s annual Jingle Ball on Dec. 19 at State Farm Arena will be his last live performance.

T.I. will headline Jingle Ball at State Farm Arena alongside T-Pain, Sexxy Red, Saweetie, Khalid, Tinashe and The Kid Laroi and more.

“I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing,” he said. “I don’t want to do it anymore… I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore.”

Last month, T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were awarded $71 million in a lawsuit claiming the intellectual property rights of a music group they started, the OMG Girlz, with were violated by a line of dolls.

The couple first filed their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment over their line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls in 2020. The lawsuit claimed the dolls “infringed on the trade dress and misappropriated the name, image, and likeness of the all-female band that T.I. and Tiny formed in 2009.”

Tickets to Jingle Ball are available here.

