Shots fired near Douglas County High School, suspect seen leaving in Mercedes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An incident happened in the parking lot of Douglas County High School on Friday morning.

School district officials told Channel 2 Action News that shots were fired in the neighborhood from a car during a domestic dispute.

The district says that Douglas County Schools police responded and began investigating.

Investigators say the suspects are adults who had not official business near the school.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks says his officers are assisting school police in trying to find the shooter, who he says was seen leaving in a Mercedes.

The district says that all students are safe and classes are continuing like normal.

