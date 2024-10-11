Atlanta Pride Weekend: What to know about festival, parade, why it’s in October

ATLANTA — The country’s largest free Pride festival returns this weekend.

Here’s what to know about the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade.

When is the Atlanta Pride festival? Why is it in October?

Atlanta Pride began back in 1970 and draws over 300,000 people every year. This year, it’s set for Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13.

Atlanta Pride used to be held during National Pride Month in June. But back in 2008, organizers moved it to October in order to be on the weekend prior to National Coming Out Day.

What is the Atlanta Pride Parade route?

The Atlanta Pride Parade begins Sunday at 12 p.m. The parade draws over 100,000 to the streets of midtown Atlanta.

The parade starts at the MARTA Civic Center station and continues down Peachtree Street. From there, the parade route turns right onto 10th Street and ends near the Charles Allen Gate to Piedmont Park.

There will also be several marches throughout the week: the Trans March on Oct. 12 at 1:45 p.m., the Bi+ Pan March on Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and the Dyke March on Oct. 12 at 5:00 p.m.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez among grand marshals for 2024

The Atlanta Pride Committee announced that Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez is among the people who will serve as grand marshals for this year’s pride parade.

“Estevez has used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ issues and bring visibility to the community. This Emmy-award-winning anchor uses his platform to educate and inform the public, promoting understanding and acceptance,” the Pride Committee said.

Estevez is among 8 people and organizations that have been named as grand marshals for this year’s festival. The others include:

Amber Moore, executive director of Real Bois Talk Inc.

Atlanta Freedom Bands

Dr. Elijah Nicholas, founder and chairman of The Global Trans Equity Project

Lost-n-Found Youth

R. Darlene Hudson, co-founder of the Southern Unity Movement

Roger Rutkowski, founder of the Atlanta Socializers and Mountain Men of North Georgia

Taylor ALXNDR, co-founder/executive director of Southern Fried Queer Pride and Mother of the House of ALXNDR

Atlanta Pride weekend kicks off

