25 years later, still few answers in 14-year-old girl's murder

ATLANTA - 25 years ago today, a 14-year-old girl was raped and murdered on a wooded path in northwest Atlanta.
Nacole Smith's killer has never been caught.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked to Smith's mother about how the years that have gone by don't make knowing her daughter's killer is still on the loose any easier.
The new technology that detectives could use to help catch the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
