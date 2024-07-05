2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race opens early for a low price

ATLANTA — Registration for the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road has already opened.

For one week, you can sign up for next year for just $45.

The world’s largest 10k, which occurs every year on July 4, will be celebrating its 56th installment of the race in 2025.

This early registration deal ends on July 11.

“We thought it would be fun to get a head start on 2025 while memories of Atlanta’s best day of the year are still fresh,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “And this early registration period gives everyone who’s still feeling the energy of the event – participants, friends, family, spectators, viewers of the race’s livestream – the chance to guarantee their spot in next year’s race without having to rely on getting in via the lottery.”

The traditional race lottery will return in 2025, according to race officials.

You can register for the 2025 race here.

