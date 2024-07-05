Car crashes into power pole, splits it in half, leaving hundreds without power in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 400 people in DeKalb County are without power on Friday morning.

Georgia Power confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a power pole was struck by a car at Glenwood Road at Candler Road.

As of 10:30 a.m., 435 people were without power, according to the Georgia Power map.

News Chopper 2 is flying over the impacted area now as we work to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon

Views from News Chopper 2 showed major damage on a white car that had crashed into the pole, which appeared to have been split in half.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

The Georgia Power map listed 12:30 p.m. as the estimated repair time.

