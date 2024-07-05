Emory Smyrna Hospital cancels renovation plans, will close by end of 2024

SMYRNA, Ga. — Emory Smyrna Hospital will close its doors come December 2024.

The hospital system announced that “despite a decade of hard work and good intentions, Emory Healthcare has decided not to renovate Emory Smyrna Hospital.”

As a result, the healthcare location will instead close by Dec. 31.

Emory cited the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and their effect on the planned renovations of the hospital for the decision to end hospital services at the location.

Additionally, “Emory Smyrna Hospital did not operate at full capacity and primarily provided outpatient radiology services. If needed, patients who used our limited radiology services or who may have accessed walk-in care can access their medical records by calling 855-781-0580,” Emory Healthcare said in aa statement.

While Emory Smyrna Hospital will close, the hospital system said they plan to open additional operating rooms in the fall, and that they’ll be focusing on inpatient orthopaedic surgery at Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Tucker.

The hospital said they have also recently expanded at that location to accommodate additional patient volume and promised that their patients would continue to have access and care.

There are still four other locations in Smyrna in operation:

Emory Heart and Vascular Center at Belmont

Emorty at Belmont - Primary Care

Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center - Smyrna

Smyrna Urgent Care Clinic

