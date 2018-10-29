ATLANTA - Days after officials announced a joint task force to crack down on crime near the Atlanta University Center, two Morehouse College students were robbed at gunpoint less than a mile from campus.
The two students were approached by three men, one of them armed, near Frank Street about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, not far from B.T. Harvey Stadium. The students were not injured, but the alleged robbers walked away, Morehouse police said in a campus-wide alert.
The robbery happened just hours after the combined homecoming festivities for Morehouse and Spelman College wrapped. The incident was something Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields said her department was intent on preventing.
Shield said in a press conference last week she was determined to make sure people felt safe over the weekend, without turning the event into a “police state."
TIMELINE
Sept. 25- A Clark Atlanta student told police that someone shot her in the back while she was driving near campus.
Sept. 27- Police investigated the carjacking of a Morehouse College student after he had spent the night in the library studying for midterms. The carjacking happened near an apartment complex that houses many students.
Oct. 2- Another student was carjacked on Founders Drive, just five days later.
Oct. 3- A Lyft driver was carjacked after he just dropped off a rider at the Campustown Apartments. Officers believed this case might be related to the two other carjackings of Morehouse students.
Oct. 21- A Morehouse student was shot during attempted carjacking at a gas station on Lee Street.
