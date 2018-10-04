Parents living nightmare after Clark Atlanta student left paralyzed after shooting

ATLANTA - A bullet is still lodged in a college student's spine after she was shot while driving.
Atlanta police said 19-year-old Daeja Craddick was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after someone shot her in the back last week.
[READ MORE: College student says woman shot her as she drove near campus, police say]
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon spoke exclusively with Craddick's family Wednesday. They said the teen had dreams of someday working in the fashion industry, but now, they said she's living a nightmare.
“It’s just devastating. No one should ever get that call. No one,” Craddick's mother said.
The parents said they still have no idea who shot their daughter.
Hear their emotional story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
[If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen's frantic phone call reveals human trafficking operation at hotel, detective says
- 1 officer dead, 7 shot in SC active shooter incident, police say
- At least 10 arrested in massive bust at Mall at West End
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}