  • Local college student shot in back while driving near campus

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a student of Clark Atlanta University was shot in the back while she was driving overnight.

    According to Atlanta police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lawton Street and Lucile Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police, who say something about the shooting does not add up, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Channel 2's Darryn Moore learned the student is 18 years old.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The woman lost control of her sedan and crashed into a large wooden planter.

    Several people helped get her out of the car before police arrived.

    Police said she was taken to a local hospital and is stable.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories