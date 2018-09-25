ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a student of Clark Atlanta University was shot in the back while she was driving overnight.
According to Atlanta police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Lawton Street and Lucile Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore learned the student is 18 years old.
The woman lost control of her sedan and crashed into a large wooden planter.
Several people helped get her out of the car before police arrived.
Police said she was taken to a local hospital and is stable.
