Truck driver shot in chest inside Flying J; ‘Armed, dangerous' gunmen on loose

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia authorities are on alert for two gunman who shot and seriously injured a truck driver inside of a Flying J travel plaza.
The Franklin County Sheriff said two armed men walked into the truck stop at Exit 160 on Interstate 85 in Carnesville around 3 a.m. One suspect fired two shots inside, one of which hit a customer at close range in the upper chest.
The gunmen demanded money and eventually received it from the store registers and then ran off, authorities said.
Witnesses saw a tan or gray full-sized SUV leaving the parking lot across the street. The SUV entered I-85 on the sound bound entrance ramp.
The victim was treated by Franklin County Emergency Medical Services then taken to a hospital in Athens. The injuries were life threatening but the victim is currently listed as stable. The victim, who was not identified, but is a professional-commercial truck driver from the Florida.
