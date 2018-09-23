Drugs disguised as lollipops, pills uncovered in Hapeville drug bust

Channel 2 Action News is working on a story parents will want to know about.
Police in South Fulton County said a bag may look like candy but it's actually drugs, and police have found similar drugs all across metro Atlanta in the last year.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about this problem back in December. We reported that Cobb County police discovered bags of Cheetos and gummy bears laced with marijuana. Six months later another disturbing discovery in Gwinnett County.
Now, Fulton County is dealing with a similar problem.
On Friday, Hapeville police posted photos on their Facebook page. A spokesman for the department said they seized pills and lollipops designed to look like candy along with firearms and money during a major drug bust.
The pills look similar to different cartoon characters from popular shows and movies like the minions franchise, Hello Kitty and The Simpsons.
The department is urging parents and teachers to inspect candy and make sure young people are aware of these dangers.
