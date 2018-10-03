0 LIVE UPDATES: 1 officer dead, 4 shot in SC active shooter incident, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. - A least one South Carolina officer is dead and four more are wounded after an active shooter situation in Florence, South Carolina Wednesday, according to our ABC affiliate WPDE in Myrtle Beach.

News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in West Florence, about an hour-and-a-half east of Columbia.

Officials say officers were responding to a call of shots fired. Neighbors reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire.

Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. The shooter is in custody, officials said.

The officer who was killed was a City of Florence police officer, according to WPDE.

BREAKING: A Florence City Police officer has died following an active shooting situation in the Vintage Place community of Florence. — Summer Dashe (@SummerDashe) October 3, 2018

Other officers were seriously wounded, according to the Associated Press.

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 3, 2018

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked for prayers for the officers' family members.

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence. (2/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

The incident took place at at the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road.

Emergency management officials are urging people to stay away from the area.

WPDE reports that more than 100 officers from multiple agencies are on the scene. Officials say the active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. An active crime scene investigation is still in progress.

Vintage Place is a very upscale subdivision in Florence County- @TonyaWPDE recounting what a friend told her. #FlorenceActiveShooter — Trey Paul (@TreyPaulTV) October 3, 2018

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Here is video from Hoffmeyer Road in Florence of officers heading to the active shooter scene - https://t.co/CfJRExMjkf pic.twitter.com/Ut0Djfxpcf — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) October 3, 2018

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

#BREAKING: Three county deputies and two city officers have been shot, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/ELE3id7Y5g — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) October 3, 2018

