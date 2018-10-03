  • LIVE UPDATES: 1 officer dead, 4 shot in SC active shooter incident, police say

    Updated:

    FLORENCE, S.C. - A least one South Carolina officer is dead and four more are wounded after an active shooter situation in Florence, South Carolina Wednesday, according to our ABC affiliate WPDE in Myrtle Beach

    News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a home in West Florence, about an hour-and-a-half east of Columbia.

    Officials say officers were responding to a call of shots fired. Neighbors reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire. 

    Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. The shooter is in custody, officials said. 

    The officer who was killed was a City of Florence police officer, according to WPDE.

    Watch Channel 2 Action News right now for updates as this story develops. 

    Other officers were seriously wounded, according to the Associated Press. 

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked for prayers for the officers' family members. 

    The incident took place at at the Vintage Place subdivision off Hoffmeyer Road.

    Emergency management officials are urging people to stay away from the area. 

    WPDE reports that more than 100 officers from multiple agencies are on the scene. Officials say the active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. An active crime scene investigation is still in progress.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories