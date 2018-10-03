STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police are investigating after a middle school student stabbed another.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes confirmed via the DeKalb County Schools public information officer that the student was stabbed at Stephenson Middle School.
We're learning about the history between the two girls, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Fernandes spoke to the mother of the teenager allegedly responsible, who says her daughter has autism and should not have had access to sharp objects.
This is the mother of the female teen suspect accused of stabbing another student at Stephenson Middle. She said her daughter has Autism, she’s been bullied recently & her IEP says she shouldn’t have access to any sharp objects. pic.twitter.com/C4n7TQGfzB— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 3, 2018
Listen to the mother of the teen suspect accused of stabbing a female middle school student. She says supervisors at the school have her daughters IEP that says she’s not supposed to be around sharp objects. Live report at Noon pic.twitter.com/WNDQANGA0m— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 3, 2018
