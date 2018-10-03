Lyft driver carjacked near area where 2 Morehouse College students were victims this week

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a carjacking overnight that happened near an apartment complex where a student was jacked Tuesday.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to investigators for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman confirms to Channel 2 Action News that the carjacking happened in the area of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Lucile Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim is a Lyft driver, according to police.
This is the third carjacking in the area in less than a week.
Two students were carjacked within five days of each other in the same apartment complex.
