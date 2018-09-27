College student carjacked minutes after leaving library in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating the carjacking of a Morehouse College student after he had spent the night in the library studying for midterms.
Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to the 900 block of Westview Drive in southwest Atlanta around 4 a.m. Thursday.
The apartment complex houses many students from the college, police say.
Atlanta Police Capt. Reginald Moorman tells Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that the 20-year-old victim had been in the library studying for midterms before it happened.
Morehouse student ran to gate and security booth for help after carjacked and robbed at gunpoint at apartment complex just off campus. LIVE report next at 6a pic.twitter.com/fF4u01qsNK— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 27, 2018
He went to the Cook Out on Northside Drive to get food, and was getting out of his car to go into his apartment, when two men with guns approached him.
Police said they demanded his car, keys, cell phone and wallet.
The men stole the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with a Louisiana license plate: 867ACQ.
It was the student’s method of transportation to go home to New Orleans for a family member’s upcoming funeral service, police said.
