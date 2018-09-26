  • Famous rapper arrested on 13 felony charges in Cobb County

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A famous rapper was arrested on more than a dozen felony charges late Tuesday night in Cobb County.

    According to court paperwork obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Daz Dillinger was arrested with more than 100 grams of marijuana inside a Powder Springs home.

    Dillinger was taken to the Cobb County Jail and booked on 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana. Bond was set at $15,000.

