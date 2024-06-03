1 arrested for street racing after crowds block Atlanta street overnight

ATLANTA — One person was arrested for street racing after street racers blocked streets in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video of cars blocking North Avenue near Ponce City Market at around 1 a.m.

Atlanta police say they arrested one person and charged them with “non-driver participation in street racing” and reckless driving.

In March a street race turned deadly in Troup County.

The driver of a car and a spectator died when that car crashed during a street race.

Police arrested the other driver in that race.

