1 arrested for street racing after crowds block Atlanta street overnight

ATLANTA — One person was arrested for street racing after street racers blocked streets in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a video of cars blocking North Avenue near Ponce City Market at around 1 a.m.
Atlanta police say they arrested one person and charged them with “non-driver participation in street racing” and reckless driving.
In March a street race turned deadly in Troup County.
The driver of a car and a spectator died when that car crashed during a street race.
Police arrested the other driver in that race.
