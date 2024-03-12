2 dead, 3 seriously injured after drag racing car crashes into SUV full of people watching

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say two people are dead after a car lost control while drag racing and hit an SUV full of people watching the race.

It happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. along Antioch Road in Troup County.

Troopers say the driver of a Chevy S-10 lost control of the car and hit a Chevy Trailblazer full of people watching the incident that was parked along the shoulder of the road.

A second car that was involved in the drag race sped away from the crash and now investigators are looking for that car.

Two people were killed in the crash, including the driver of the S-10, and three others were seriously hurt.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the wreck along with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the car that fled the scene or the people in it is asked to call the GSP at 706-845-4104 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

