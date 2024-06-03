Car veers off I-20 exit ramp, crashes into MARTA bus in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Six MARTA bus passengers have asked for medical attention after a bus and car crashed on Monday afternoon.

A MARTA spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a car veered off Interstate 20 exit ramp near Ted Turner and Whitehall Street in downtown Atlanta.

The car ended up in the path of the bus and crashed.

MARTA PD is on the scene along with paramedics to treat the passengers who asked for medical attention. MARTA did not have information on if anyone inside the car was injured.

