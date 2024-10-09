Atlanta VA asks for donations to help Hurricane Helene victims in Asheville

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Veteran’s Administration is asking for donations to help victims of Hurricane Helene in Asheville.

Asheville was devastated by Hurricane Helene a few weeks ago and many residents remain without power.

At one point, the River Arts District of Asheville, the French Broad River rose to over 16 feet. In Biltmore Village, mud cakes were everywhere, cars were moved downriver, and buildings were knocked off their foundations.

“We are accepting hygiene items, clothing, and cleaning products,” Atlanta VA Chief Emergency Department Nurse Cheryl Perkins said. “This collaborative effort aims to provide some relief and assistance for those hurting after the hurricane.”

Relief items can be taken to the Atlanta VAHCS Pete Wheeler Auditorium on Clairmont Road in Decatur. You can also donate items to the Blairsville VA Clinic lobby.

The donation window is from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Items will be shipped off to Asheville on Friday afternoon.

