Atlanta United thanks interim coach Rob Valentino as it searches for its next head coach

ATLANTA — After a 1-0 loss to Orlando City ended its season, the Atlanta United front office will now turn its focus to finding a new head coach and technical director.

It appears though interim head coach and assistant Rob Valentino will not be considered for the job.

On his social media account Tuesday, Valentino thanked the city of Atlanta and United fans for their support.

“Atlanta, Thanks for everything! What an incredible ride it’s been. Memories to last a lifetime! Valentino’s out!”

Valentino had been with the club since 2018. He started off as an assistant coach for Atlanta United 2′s inaugural season before he joined United’s MLS coaching staff.

He took over as interim head coach in June after Atlanta fired Gonzalo Pineda. Under Valentino, United snagged the final spot in the MLS playoffs and knocked out favorite Inter Miami in the first round.

The team’s playoff run ended on Sunday with the loss to Orlando. On Tuesday, the team posted on its social media accounts thanking Valentino for his time with the organization.

“Forever a piece of our history. Thank you for everything, Rob.”

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 a piece of our history.



Thank you for everything, Rob ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fuiCYTyIbK — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) November 27, 2024

