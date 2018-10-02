ATLANTA - It’s official -- Atlanta students will return to school next year 12 days later than they have in recent years.
The Atlanta Board of Education gave final approval Monday to the school calendars for the next three years.
School will begin on Aug. 12 next year, on Aug. 10 in 2020 and Aug. 9 in 2021.
This year and last, Atlanta Public Schools held the first day of class on Aug. 1.
In each of the three upcoming years, the last day of school will be held before Memorial Day unless bad weather forces the district to schedule make-up days after the holiday.
The district created the calendar after surveying parents, employees and others.
A state Senate study committee, meanwhile, is evaluating if Georgia’s public school districts can begin the school year later.
This article was written by Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
