Enraged over order, woman pulls knife on McDonald's employee, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is facing felony assault charges after a police report says she pulled a knife on a McDonald's worker over an issue with her order.
The incident happened at the McDonald's near the intersection of Hammond Driver and Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Hear the 911 call of the incident, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
In a 911 called obtained by Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik, store employees told dispatchers the woman became enraged about something to do with her order and started throwing cups at workers.
Then, as an employee was leaving the store, they say the woman pulled a knife and charged at the employee.
