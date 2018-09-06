ATLANTA - Summer break could be getting a little bit longer for students in Atlanta.
The Atlanta School Board tentatively approved calendars for the next three years that call for school to start on the second Monday in August. That’d be more than a week later than recent years.
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning on Tuesday, we reported about the possibility of school in Georgia starting after Labor Day.
This move isn’t quite that. But it’s later than normal.
This year, Atlanta Public Schools began classes on Aug. 1. The school year will end May 24.
Next year, the first day would be Aug. 12 and the last May 22.
In 2020, the new first day would be Aug. 10. In 2021, the new first day would be Aug. 9.
Because of the later start date, APS would shorten what have been week-long breaks for students in the fall and winter into four-day weekends.
