Atlanta radio personality, comedian Wanda Smith to be remembered at homegoing service today

ATLANTA — Family, friends and fans of Wanda Smith will pay their respects at her homegoing service on Monday in Cobb County.

The beloved comedian and Atlanta radio personality died last month. Her cause of death still has not been released.

On Monday, Smith’s homegoing service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Word of Faith Cathedral on Riverside Parkway in Austell.

Smith spent years captivating audiences and giving back to the community.

Known for her infectious laughter and positive energy, she shined as a radio personality on V-103 alongside her co-hosts Frank Ski and Ryan Cameron.

Smith also started the organization Girls Stand Together, Inc. which “empowers young girls to be amazing young women and is currently in its incubation and the greatness doesn’t stop there.”

She appeared in films like “Madea Goes to Jail,” “Madea’s Witness Protection,” and “The Drone That Saved Christmas.”

Toni Moore, a host at Kiss 104.1′s Morning Show, spoke about her personal experience with Smith.

Moore met Smith in 2009 when she moved to Atlanta and was struggling to find housing. Smith generously offered Moore a place to stay, despite not knowing her.

“She was one of the first people that I met and I was struggling. And I would come into work every day and she would say ‘Have you found a place to live yet? Are you still in that hotel?’” Moore told Channel 2 Action News. “And one day she was like, ‘You know what, cut it out. You can move into my house.’ And I thought … it was the nicest. She did not know me. She did not know me at all, and she was willing to open up her home to me. But that’s who Wanda was.”

Many others have shared similar sentiments about Smith, highlighting her generosity and her inspirational role in the community.

