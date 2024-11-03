Taxicab driver left to pick up passenger. His body was found miles later on rural Georgia road

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — After nearly 26 years, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to piece together the clues to find out who killed a taxicab driver.

It happened on November 2, 1998. According to the GBI, John McKinnon left his home in his taxicab to pick up an unknown passenger.

Officials said McKinnon’s body was later found in a rural area nine miles west of Douglas in Coffee County.

The GBI said McKinnon was shot and his keys, wallet, and taxi were stolen.

The GBI is urging anyone with information to give them a call at 1-800-597-8477.

