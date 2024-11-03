Atlanta rapper Anti Da Menace sentenced to prison for armed robbery, gang charges

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper is headed to prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery and gang charges.

On Oct. 28, Linderius Cortez Johnson, who raps under the name Anti Da Menace, pleaded guilty to participating in gang activity, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony charges, according to court documents.

As part of the negotiated plea, Johnson was sentenced to 25 years, with 10 to serve in prison and 10 years on probation with five years of the sentence suspended as long as he does not violate his probation.

The charges stemmed from an Atlanta police armed robbery investigation that resulted in multiple arrests on Feb. 19.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams ruled that Johnson cannot have any association or affiliation with gangs.

He’s also banned from having any affiliation with his label, 952 Da Label. Special conditions of his probation also prohibit him from possessing guns or replicas, wearing any gang paraphernalia, and any social media postings depicting or endorsing gang association.

He will also have a curfew from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for the first two years of probation, according to court documents.

