Atlanta rapper Anti Da Menace arrested on gang charges

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple gang charges Thursday made his first court appearance in Fulton County.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden confirmed that Atlanta police arrested Linderius Cortez Johnson, who raps under the name Anti Da Menace, on numerous charges, including armed robbery and participating in criminal street gang activity.

As of Friday afternoon, the Atlanta native remained behind bars, a jail spokesperson confirmed.

The rapper, who grew up on the city’s Westside, has made a name for himself in Atlanta’s underground rap scene through social media.

