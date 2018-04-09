Atlanta march to commemorate funeral procession of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ATLANTA - Some streets in downtown Atlanta will close for a march commemorating the funeral procession for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The March for Humanity will begin at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Auburn Avenue and end at the state capitol.
It’s set to begin at noon.
We'll have live, Team 2 Coverage of the march on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
