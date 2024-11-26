Atlanta Hawks fined $100K for sitting out star Trae Young

ATLANTA — The NBA says the Atlanta Hawks have violated the Player Participation Policy and fined them $100,000.
They say an investigation determined that guard Trae Young could have played in an NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 12.
The Hawks listed Young on their injury report that night as out because of tendinitis in his right Achilles. Atlanta wound up winning the game anyway, 117-116.
By league rule, “unless a team demonstrates an approved reason for a star player not to participate in a game,” it must have the star players “for all national television and NBA In-Season Tournament games.”
That game against the Celtics is the only one Young has missed this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
