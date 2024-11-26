Teen accused of concealing death of baby she just delivered in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl is going to jail, accused of concealing her baby’s death after giving birth to him in her family home.

The young mother’s uncle called the police to their home after police said he saw her digging a hole in the backyard in an attempt to bury the baby she just delivered.

“They (police) were here all night, going through the house,” neighbor Theresa Neil said.

“We did discover the mother of the deceased infant digging a hole in the backyard in an attempt to create that situation. The infant was never actually buried,” Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta police said. “We can’t imagine the trauma that they are going through, facing now the reality of what has occurred in the loss of a loved one as well as now all of the charges one of their loved ones is facing.”

The Cobb County Medical Examiner is trying to determine how the baby died.

Leticia Rodriguez will be heading to jail after she is released from the hospital.

She is accused of mutilating her baby’s body and concealing his death.

Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

They said there are a number of resources in Marietta that are available for young pregnant women who need help caring for their child or who may just need counseling.

