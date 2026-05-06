Atlanta City Council approves outdoor drinking district during FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — Starting June 11, Atlanta will allow visitors and residents to have open alcohol outside on the street, but it’s temporary.

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance to allow outdoor open container in a limited area for the FIFA World Cup.

That means anyone in the designated district will be able to quench their thirst for professional soccer competitions and a beer, wine or other cocktail for just over a month.

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The city council said the open container area includes the “area within Downtown Atlanta that includes Mercedes Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, attractions including the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.”

From June 11 to July 19, anyone 21 or older will be able drink downtown in the designated “public entertainment district” set up for the event.

Check out the map below for where you can drink on the street during the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta:

FIFA World Cup Atlanta open container district

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