Atlanta unveils largest mural ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — As FIFA World Cup excitement builds, the city of Atlanta is adding new public art to welcome visitors and celebrate the communities at its core.

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On Thursday, Mayor Andre Dickens joined local leaders and artists in southwest Atlanta to unveil what is now the largest mural in the city. The piece, titled “Wild Seed, Wild Flower,” spans roughly 10,000 square feet and sits near the intersection of Windsor and Rawson streets, just off Interstate 20.

The mural is part of Atlanta’s Bridges, Walls, and Tunnels program, an initiative aimed at transforming highly visible spaces with public art.

“It is 10,000 square feet of art… everyone coming into downtown—whether they’re headed to City Hall, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, or State Farm Arena will pass through here and see this beautiful mural,” Dickens said during the ribbon-cutting.

City leaders say the installation is about more than aesthetics. It’s part of a broader investment in southwest Atlanta neighborhoods like Mechanicsville, which have historically faced underinvestment.

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“We are investing in Mechanicsville… beautifying spaces, building infrastructure, and increasing housing,” Dickens said.

The artist behind the mural, Charity Hamidullah, said the piece reflects themes of growth, connection and unity. The design features symbolic elements like hands, butterflies, flowers, and even a soccer ball, tying the artwork to both community life and the global spotlight heading to Atlanta.

“I wanted everybody to see themselves in these pieces,” Hamidullah said.

The mural took about 15 days to complete and, despite its massive scale, the artist describes it as deeply personal, a tribute to neighborhoods including Mechanicsville, Five Points, South Downtown, Castleberry Hill, and Pittsburgh.

“We’ve been tying each other’s shoes… picking up flowers… dancing through the streets… kicking the ball forward,” Hamidullah said. “This is a city about teamwork and we do this together.”

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