Atlanta police makes major drug bust at warehouse

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are set to release details about a major drug bust on Tuesday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta police have spent months building a case tied to a series of secretive pop-up events promoted on social media.

This weekend, they made their move at an Atlanta warehouse just before the doors opened.

Why investigators say what they found went far beyond what anyone expected, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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