Channel 2 gets an exclusive look at the re-imagined CNN Center – now just The Center

ATLANTA — Anyone who grew up or visited Atlanta probably has a story or memory at the old CNN Center.

The landmark complex in downtown Atlanta is now being re-imagined, re-branded, and about to re-open.

From the outside, it may not look that much different, but Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach got an exclusive look inside on Thursday to see what’s about to open, just in time for the World Cup.

The Center is about the open as Atlanta’s new gathering spot.

“It’s really the connection of the arenas, the convention center, the park. Everybody comes here,” said Chris Eachus, founder of the CP Group.

From a more welcoming entrance with murals from a local artist, to the iconic atrium between the four towers, The Center will “focus around [a] 90-seat bar, which is the largest in the city.”

The venue will also feature a much more upscale food court, partnering with two Michelin Star chefs. The food hall will have 11 new restaurants plus the bar.

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Eachus, who owns the property of more than 1 million square feet, shared the vision to transform the old CNN offices and studios into a living space with one tower becoming a new hotel and another private condos or apartments, including affordable housing units.

But the first phase is to get the main atrium ready for the FIFA World Cup and fans to enjoy this summer.

That’s when they’ll temporarily stop construction.

“Really let the community come in and see this for the first time, and let them see it re-invented from its former self. Then we’ll resume after that, and the vision will be able to build out more retail around the atrium, then ultimately activations going upstairs.”

In the next two weeks, look for a new sculpture where the old CNN logo sat.

“Since we no longer have those, thought we’d do something more representative of the city,” Eachus said.

The sculpture will feature three giant ATL letters stacked vertically.

“That creates a new must-see selfie and photo spot out here,” Eachus said.

On May 21, the atrium and food hall will open.

On the weekend of June 12 and 13, there will be a grand opening celebration with a watch party for the US team as the World Cup kicks off.

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