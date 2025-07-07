Arrest made after GA teen was shot to death on his prom night over a year ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators have made an arrest in the death of a teen who was shot on his prom night over a year ago.

Daryus Bryant died on April 20, 2024, just a week shy of his 17th birthday. His family said Bryant was shot at a red light before midnight after leaving Manchester High School’s prom in Columbus.

On Sunday, Columbus Police Department announced they arrested Zion Horton on July 3. Horton faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The department said more arrests are pending.

Bryant was a junior at Manchester High School, where he was a football and basketball player and the defending high jump track champion.

“He had three or four college offers to go play football,” his father Cartarsman Bryant told Channel 2. “He had a bright future ahead of him.”

Cartarsman Bryant said he talked with his son about being safe on the road, but never expected his son to get shot.

“We talked about, ‘Make sure you wear your seatbelt; make sure you’re not speeding.’ That type of thing,” he told Channel 2. “Never did we think you have to say, ‘Watch out for guys with guns.’”

One of Bryant’s classmates was also shot, but survived.

