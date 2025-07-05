DeKalb firefighter severely injured when burning house collapses on him

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter was severely burned when a burning house collapsed on him while he was fighting a fire.

On June 26, firefighters were working to extinguish an abandoned house fire.

As firefighters were standing outside the building, the front of the building collapsed, pinning firefighter Frederick Goins underneath burning debris.

Twenty-five of his fellow firefighters dug through burning wood, hot stone, and metal to rescue him.

Goins is undergoing treatment in an ICU burn unit and will have to undergo skin grafts and possibly multiple surgeries, followed by extensive physical therapy.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise funds to help Goins, his wife, and their four children under the age of six.

As of Saturday, the campaign had raised more than $20,000.

