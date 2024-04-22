Father of all-star Georgia athlete killed after prom pleads for someone to turn in his killer

MANCHESTER, Ga. — A father and football coach is pleading for someone to turn in his son’s killer.

Cartarsman Bryant told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that his son Daryus was leaving Manchester High School’s prom in Columbus Saturday before midnight. That’s when police say someone started shooting at a red light.

“We talked about, ‘Make sure you wear your seatbelt; make sure you’re not speeding.’, that type of thing,” said Bryant. “Never did we think you have to say, ‘Watch out for guys with guns.’.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Columbus Police Department, the shooting happened near Macon Road and Lake Shore Road around 11:50 pm.

When officers arrived, they found two cars with bullet holes in them. Bryant was shot in one of the cars. Clarence Flavors, whose Bryant’s family identified as his classmate, was shot in the other car.

Paramedics rushed them to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus. Doctors rushed Flavors into surgery. Police said an emergency department doctor pronounced Bryant dead.

“You probably had 30 or 40 students outside the hospital when this happened, and their parent came,” said Bryant. “This was at one, two o’clock in the morning. That’s how tight knit this community is.”

Bryant was a junior at Manchester High School. His 17th birthday would have been the following Saturday, April 27. He was a pre-season all-state football and basketball player and the defending high jump track champion.

“He had three or four college offers to go play football,” said his father. “He had a bright future ahead of him.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Bryant’s father is the offensive coordinator for Manchester High School’s football team.

His son is the second Manchester High School football player shot and killed in five months. In December, someone killed Brandon Smith behind a home. In January, police arrested and charged A’darius Williams for the murder.

“To think that we was going to start football practice this Thursday. Spring started this Thursday. That’s going to be tough, actually. I’m not even sure if I can do it, to be honest with you,” said Bryant.

The father’s focus right now is on finding the shooter. He’s urging people in Columbus where this happened to check surveillance cameras.

“Whatever you can do to bring these guys to justice, please,” said Bryant.

Columbus Police Department said you can get a cash reward if you help police find the shooter. You can remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

10-year-old girl stabbed during argument in southeast Atlanta, police said

©2023 Cox Media Group