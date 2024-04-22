2-year-old Georgia girl drowns in apartment pool, police investigation underway

LAGRANGE — LaGrange police are investigating the death of a toddler.

On April 21, 2024, at 2027 hours, LaGrange Police responded to the Cameron Crossing Apartment Complex on Meadow Terrace about a missing child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers met with family members, they were that a two and four-year-old left their apartment without an adult’s knowledge.

A resident found the four-year-old child in the parking lot but the two-year-old had gotten separated from her sibling.

Family members, residents, police, and fire personnel immediately searched the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a while, fire and police found the two-year-old child in the complex swimming pool.

The child was taken to Well Star West Georgia where she was later pronounced dead.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Father of all-star athlete speaks out after son is killed after prom, along with another student

©2023 Cox Media Group