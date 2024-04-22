2-year-old Georgia girl drowns in apartment pool, police investigation underway

LAGRANGE — LaGrange police are investigating the death of a toddler.
On April 21, 2024, at 2027 hours, LaGrange Police responded to the Cameron Crossing Apartment Complex on Meadow Terrace about a missing child.
When officers met with family members, they were that a two and four-year-old left their apartment without an adult’s knowledge.
A resident found the four-year-old child in the parking lot but the two-year-old had gotten separated from her sibling.
Family members, residents, police, and fire personnel immediately searched the area.
After a while, fire and police found the two-year-old child in the complex swimming pool.
The child was taken to Well Star West Georgia where she was later pronounced dead.
