10-year-old girl stabbed during argument in southeast Atlanta, police said

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a child was stabbed in southeast Atlanta.
On Sunday just after 7 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to Cleveland Avenue Southeast about a person stabbed.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a 10-year-old girl who had been stabbed.
Police said there was a dispute between the suspect and the victim, which led to the stabbing.
The victim was treated on the scene for a puncture wound to her left leg.
Police said a woman was detained at the scene.
Investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.
