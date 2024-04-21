Thousands set to gather for Orange Crush weekend at Ga. beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — College Spring Break crowds have descended on Tybee Island, despite the controversial Orange Crush event moving to Jacksonville, Florida.

Tybee leaders say they are prepared for more than 100,000 visitors this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Last year, it was a little bit unorganized, truthfully. But now, we have barricades, law enforcement, and paramedics. Everything here is much more organized, and it’s much fun. Truthfully,” attendee Dorian Weston told WJCL.

A different experience than last year for those attending the popular unpermitted Spring Break beach party on Tybee Island.

Channel 2 Action News told you last month that the main promoter of the Orange Crush beach party said it would not happen this year.

Tybee Island officials implemented several safety precautions this year including roadblocks and limited parking.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some restaurants are closing their businesses this weekend including North Beach Grill.

“The easiest way to answer that is to reference last year. It was overwhelming the number of cars (the) island could hold the capacity it’s unlike any other holiday,” North Beach Grill co-owner, George Spriggs told WJCL.

Police arrested at least 26 people during the Orange Crush event last year.

City leaders want to ensure this year’s event is a little less chaotic.

“The fact that they tried to do so much on trying to make it to where we couldn’t do it, that’s what made everybody want to do (it),” attendee Alexandria Stafford told WJCL.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tybee Island’s Mayor Brian West told WJCL he’s seen people out and about. He noted that this year, much of the crowd appears to be college students.

“People have been aware that it was going to be difficult to get here and difficult to park once they did get here. But, they’ve shown up. They’re here,” West said.

Students as far as Atlanta and as close as Savannah say they just want to de-stress.

“It’s been a long semester (and) a long school year. We want to have fun,” one attendee said.

To cut back on the amount of trash that may be left in the area, Savannah State students will reportedly help clean up the beach on Sunday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Meet Rigby! Georgia Aquarium’s newest African penguin chick

©2023 Cox Media Group