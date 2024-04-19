Orange Crush: Expect more patrols, fewer parking and restaurant options at popular Ga. beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Police and city officials are preparing for huge weekend crowds at Georgia’s largest public beach.

Tybee Island city leaders say people heading to Orange Crush this weekend can expect to see dozens of extra police. Roadblocks, limited parking and possibly fewer places to eat are also possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Orange Crush started as a spring break party for Savannah State University students more than 30 years ago. Officials say crowds have grown to totals like 48,000 people a day.

“Last year we faced criticism for being under prepared. This year we’re trying to up the game and prepare for anything that could go wrong,” interim city manager Michelle Owens told WJCL.

“Parking capacity is extremely limited this weekend because we have what last year turned out to be a massive spring break event and we are trying to put those resources in place to avoid that chaos.”

Police arrested at least 26 people during Orange Crush last year. North Beach Grille restaurant owner says he is taking his own precautions by closing the restaurant during the event.

“There’s definitely a hit we’ll take. but it’s one we’ll absorb,” George Spriggs told WJCL.

TRENDING STORIES:

He explained why he’s shutting the doors.

“The easiest way to answer that is to reference last year, it was overwhelming the number of cars island could hold the capacity it’s unlike any other holiday,” Spriggs said.

North Beach Grille won’t be the only business taking a loss this weekend.

“The city loses money because we have to pay for additional preparations so there very much is an economic impact and it probably exceeds $1 million,” Owens said.

Tybee Island Mayor Brian West says he hopes the precautions will drive Orange Crush away for good.

“This has to stop. We can’t have this crowd anymore,” West told the Associated Press. “My goal is to end it.”

Some say that local officials are overreacting and are singling out Black visitors.

“Our weekends are packed with people all season, but when Orange Crush comes they shut down the parking, bring extra police and act like they have to take charge,” said Julia Pearce, with Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization. “They believe Black folks to be criminals.”

“To me, it has nothing to do with race,” said West.

The beach party kicks off Friday and will last through Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

City orders popular vacation rental in Kennesaw to be shuttered, torn down after 5 years

©2023 Cox Media Group