3 hospitalized after sports car, charter bus carrying students crash on Ga. highway

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A crash between a sports car and a charter bus carrying students on a school function sent three people to the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened Friday around 9:15 p.m. off Ga. 5 and Interstate South Drive in Pickens County.

Troopers say a driver in a black Infiniti sports car turned left in front of the charter bus, which was carrying 40 people on board. The bus driver crashed into the car’s passenger side.

At least three people were taken to the hospital: the sports car driver, who is in critical condition, and two people who were riding on the bus. Their conditions were not released.

Georgia State Patrol did not say which school district the students attended. The crash remains under investigation.

