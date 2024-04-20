Metro Atlanta business owner desperate over mail delays

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta business owner is desperate for relief at the mailbox after delays at the newly opened postal distribution center have been negatively impacting his business.

The delays are affecting mail delivery everywhere in Georgia.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco checked with a small business owner who ships his hair products across the U.S.

He said some customers expect him to drop off their orders on the same day they place their orders.

Some pay extra for priority or overnight shipping.

And since the new distribution facility has failed to maintain proper service, that’s not happening and some customers are demanding refunds.

“I drop off orders daily, they just don’t get scanned in until two to three days later. And it doesn’t matter if you pay for priority or overnight. So, those are the customers who get the most upset because they’re expecting their package the next day, and two days later it’s still saying ‘waiting for acceptance,’” Fahad Pathan said.

Congress stepped in to question the Federal Postmaster this week.

He said opening the new distribution center in Palmetto had issues with management, truck scheduling, and difficulties with machinery.

He expects to be at normal operating standards within 60 days.

