Police investigating murder of Ga. high school student after 2 found shot in car

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police are working to learn what led up to the death of a Georgia high school student.

On Saturday, just before midnight, Columbus police were called to Macon Road near Lake Shore Road regarding gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had bullet holes in them and two people inside each car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Piedmont Hospital where Daryus Bryant died from his injuries.

The other victim, Clarence Flavors, was rushed into surgery. There is no word on his current condition.

Meriwether County School System identified Bryant as one of their students. Bryant was a student at Manchester High School.

The district said Bryant’s untimely passing caused concern and raised questions within their community, but they remain committed to supporting each other during the challenging time.

“Daryus was an exceptional young man who excelled both in athletics and academics,” the district wrote.

The district also noted another student was injured, but their identity was not released.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We ask for patience and respect for those involved as we seek to understand what happened. Counseling and support services will be available on campus in the coming days and weeks. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Bryant family, and we wish them peace during this difficult time,” the district said.

Authorities did not say if Flavors was a student or the relationship between him and Bryant.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Corp. Roy Green at 706- 225-4261. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 706-225-3161 and leaving a message. Any person who provides information leading to the arrest or conviction of an individual may be eligible for a reward.

